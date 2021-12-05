Pair of escaped Tyler County Jail inmates now in custody

Investigators believe the two escaped by getting on to the roof of the jail through the building's ventilation system.

WOODVILLE, Texas — Two inmates who escaped overnight from the Tyler County Jail in Woodville have been caught.

The Tyler County Sheriff's Office confirmed just before 10 a.m. that the pair were now in custody.

Blaze Hicks, 27, and Christopher D. Mobley, 26, were discovered missing by jail staff at about 6 a.m. Wednesday morning according to a news release from the Tyler County Sheriff's Office.

The pair were considered armed and dangerous the release said.

Hicks is 5' 6" tall and weights about 160 pounds while Mobley is 6' tall and weighs about 200 pounds according to the release.

Investigators believe the two escaped by getting on to the roof of the jail through the building's ventilation system.

Currently deputies from Tyler Hardin and Jasper Counties, Woodville Police officers, Texas Rangers and the Tyler County District Attorney's Office investigators were searching for the pair.

A Texas Department of Criminal Justice K-9 Unit is also assisted in the search.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Advise the public to contact the Tyler County Sheriff's Office 409.283.2172 or 911 with any information.

