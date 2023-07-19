Deputies searching for convicted sex offender with ties to Bridge City, Orangefield

Brandon John Richoux, who was convicted of sexual assault in 2005, is required to register annually. He's also wanted for indecency with a child.

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies are asking for the public's help in finding a convicted sex offender who has failed to meet registration requirements.

Brandon John Richoux, who was convicted of sexual assault in 2005, is required to register annually.

He has ties to Bridge City and Orangefield, according to a news release from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

In October 2022, the sheriff's office obtained a warrant for his arrest for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

Richoux is also wanted for indecency with a child, according to the release.

Deputies are asking you know the whereabouts of Richoux, to call Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477), online at 833TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS App.

You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.