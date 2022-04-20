Search underway for armed suspect who led Sour Lake officers on chase to Saratoga

The officers chased the vehicle to Saratoga where it wrecked and the suspect ran into the woods.

HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — Officers and deputies in Saratoga are searching for man who ran from police after they attempted to arrest him on warrants.

Earlier Wednesday morning officers in Sour Lake were attempting to arrest Jarius Andrew Brown, 39, on outstanding warrants during a traffic stop when he took off in a vehicle according to a Hardin County Sheriff's Office news release.

The Sour Lake officers chased Brown's vehicle to Saratoga where he wrecked it and ran into the woods near Mamie L Rd. behind the post office.

Deputies say Brown, who is described as a 6'2" white man who weighs about 210 pounds, may be armed and that he should not be approached.

If residents see him they are asked to call 911 for assistance.

Several agencies, including Hardin County Sheriff's deputies, are participating in the search to find Brown.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From the Hardin County Sheriff's Office...

The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office is currently on the scene near Mammie L Road in Saratoga.

Earlier this morning, Sour Lake Police attempted to arrest a suspect for outstanding warrants during a traffic stop. The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.

Officers pursued the suspect to Mammie L Road in Saratoga. The suspect crashed the vehicle and fled into the woods on foot. Several agencies are involved in the search.

The suspect is identified as a white male Jarius Andrew Brown, 39 years old, 6’2”, 210 pounds.

He is thought to be armed with a firearm. If encountered, do not approach. Contact 911 for assistance.