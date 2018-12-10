Orange County sheriff's deputies are looking for a burglar who used a gun to shatter the front door glass at a Dollar General to get inside the business.

The burglary happened around 10 p.m. Thursday at the Dollar General store on FM 1442 near Interstate 10. An Orange County deputy told 12News the man, dressed in camo, fled to nearby woods. A K-9 officer helped deputies search the woods, but he was not found.

No injuries were reported. Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477.)

