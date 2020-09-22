Deputies say man fatally shot himself, ex-wife wounded Monday night in Spurger

Tyler County deputies responded to the shooting south of Spurger at about 7 p.m. Monday.

SPURGER, Texas — A man is dead and a woman is in a Beaumont hospital following a Monday night shooting in Spurger.

Tyler County deputies responded to a shooting along County Road 4566 south of Spurger at about 7 p.m. Monday according to a release from the Tyler County Sheriff's Office.

When they arrived they found a dead man who appeared to have shot himself the release said.

The man's ex-wife was shot in the hand and shoulder and was taken by ambulance to a Beaumont hospital where she is in stable condition according to the release.

The investigation has shown that the shooting stemmed from an argument between the ex husband and wife the release said.

An autopsy has been ordered for later this week on the man.

Neither of the two have been identified pending notification of family.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

