Deputies have suspended their search for the driver of a car that led them on a high speed chase that ended in West Jefferson County Wednesday morning.

What began as traffic stop turned into a chase after deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office attempted to make a traffic stop according to Captain Crystal Holmes of the sheriff's office.

Deputies suspended the search but will remain in the immediate area to respond to any related suspicious person calls according to a tweet from the sheriff's office.

The driver is described as white male wearing an orange shirt and khaki shorts.

GET NEWS ALERTS | Add the 12News App to your phone

The driver stopped the car and fled on foot near LaBelle Road and Highway 365 and deputies are now forming a perimeter and searching for the suspect according to Holmes.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

ALERT UPDATE: After an extensive search, JCSO has suspended the search for the suspect that fled from Deputies. Deputies will remain in the immediate are to respond to any call related to suspicious persons. — JeffersonCoSheriffTX (@JCSO_Texas) May 23, 2018

ALERT: There is a large police presence on Labelle Rd just south of FM 365. Suspect than ran from Deputies is a white male wearing orange shirt and khaki shorts. If you see anyone suspicious call 911. — JeffersonCoSheriffTX (@JCSO_Texas) May 23, 2018

© 2018 KBMT