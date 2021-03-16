Deputies look for help smoking out suspects in theft of $650 case of vape pens

Deputies say the men first "cased" the store earlier in the day before returning for the theft.

FANNETT, Texas — Deputies are looking for a pair of suspects accused of stealing a case of vaping devices from a Fannett convenience store last month.

A Facebook post from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office described the first visit two men made to the Cross Country Drive Inn at 16449 Highway 124 in Fannett on February 26, 2021, as the pair "casing" the store.

The pair entered the store and purchased a "Puff Plus Vape Pen" according to the sheriff's office..

Both men were caught clearly in surveillance video during their first visit with one wearing a ball cap, a yellow hoodie, grey pants with some rips and white sneakers.

The other man wore black pants and shoes and a light colored hoodie and both left in a gray Hyundai 4-door car.

A few hours late they returned but this time only the man in the yellow hoodie, now wearing a dark colored hoodie, entered the store.

While in the store the man grabbed an entire case of "Puff Plus Vape Pens," worth about $650, and ran out of the store according to the sheriff's office.

He ran around the corner to an awaiting vehicle which sped away the post said.

