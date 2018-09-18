ORANGE COUNTY — Deputies in Orange County are looking for the public's help in finding two burglary suspects.

The two men allegedly stole items from a home in the 5700 block of North Main Street in Vidor on August 30, 2018 early in the morning according to a news release from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Some of the stolen items were antique signs, movies, toys and an antique bicycle according to the release.

From an Orange County Sheriff's Office news release...

The Orange County Sheriff's Office needs your help in identifying these 2 burglary suspects.

The two white males are suspected of entering a residence located at 5780 N. Main in Vidor in the early morning hours of August 30, 2018 and removing property.

Items stolen were described as antique signs, movies, toys, and even an antique bicycle.

If you can identify these suspects, contact the Sheriff's Office at 409-670-4125 or you can contact Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477) or 833TIPS.com.

With Crime Stoppers you do not have to give your name and you are eligible to earn a cash reward.

© 2018 KBMT