Deputies investigating early-Monday double shooting northeast of Kountze

KOUNTZE, Texas — Deputies in Hardin County are investigating an early morning shooting that left two men injured.

The shooting happened at about 2 a.m. Monday morning in the area of the Villa Road and Work Road in the 3800 block of Villa Road northeast of Kountze according to a news release from the Hardin County Sheriff's Office.

An 18-year-old and a 46-year-old man were injured in the shooting after multiple people entered a home and shot the two men and left the scene according to the release.

Both men were taken to a Southeast Texas hospital by ambulance.

No information on the men's condition has been released and deputies expect to release more information later Monday morning.

Deputies are continuing to investigate the shooting.

