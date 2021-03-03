Deputies investigating discovery of dead dogs, pigs floating near Newton County bridge

A Newton County deputy was sent to check after a caller reported the macabre scene near a small bridge along County Road 4212.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Deputies with the Newton County Sheriff's Office are investigating the discovery of the bodies of several dogs and pigs found floating near a bridge in the county this week.

A Newton County deputy was sent to check after a caller reported the macabre scene near a small bridge along County Road 4212 about a quarter mile east of County Road 216 according to Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby.

The deputy found the bodies of at least three pigs, two dogs and another animal that could not be identified according to a news release from the sheriff.

The sheriff's office is continuing to investigate and the sheriff asks that anyone with information about who may be responsible call the sheriff's office at (409) 379-3636 or (409) 379-3637.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Newton County Sheriff's Office news release...

NCSO is investigating the discovery of dead dogs and pigs found in the water on CR 4212 beneath the bridge.

On March 1, 2021, NCSO Deputy responded to a call that reported dead animals in the water.

Further investigation at the scene found at least 3 pigs, and 2 dogs.

There was another animal in the water that could not be determined from the Deputy’s location.

Anyone with information regarding the person or persons responsible should contact the NCSO at (409)379-3636 or 3637.