KOUNTZE — Deputies in Hardin County have made a fifth arrest for dog fighting following an investigation that began in early September.

John Westley Joseph Jr, 37, of Beaumont was arrested on Tuesday in connection to the dog fighting.

The fourth suspect, John Daniels, was arrested on Monday.

Jacoby Bass, 22, of Silsbee, Abdul Ramon Bluitt, 41, of Beaumont and Henry Barnes III, 20 of Kountze, were all arrested Friday morning in connection with dog fighting in the county according to a news release from the Hardin County Sheriff's Office.

RELATED | Three arrested, more to come after investigation into dog fighting in Hardin County

RELATED | Hardin County Deputies make fourth arrest in dog fighting investigation

The investigation into a dog fighting ring in the county began after reports of dog fighting southeast of Kountze surfaced on September 2, 2018.

Over the course of the past few weeks deputies have gathered evidence as well as eye-witness accounts of the criminal activity related to animal cruelty and dog fighting according to the release.

RELATED | Hardin County deputies continue to investigate dog fights near Kountze

12News received several videos at that time of dogs fighting in a ring. A public video shared on Snapchat showed several people crowded around a closed area.

The video appeared to be taken near Shadow Lane and Haynes Loop near Highway 327.

A woman who lives off Haynes Loop told 12News in early September she heard dogs barking in a wooded area behind her home over the weekend but she didn’t think twice until she saw a post on social media about the dog fights.

© 2018 KBMT