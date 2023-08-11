Deputies, DPS, FBI agents search Exotic Cat Refuge near Kirbyville

Deputies and officers were looking for a stolen blue Ford Mustang but it was not on the property.

KIRBYVILLE, Texas — Officers, deputies and agents with multiple Southeast Texas law enforcement agencies and the FBI served a search warrant looking for a stolen car at a wildlife refuge near Kirbyville on Friday afternoon.

Deputies with the Newton County Sheriff's Office along with Texas Department of Public Safety narcotics agents and troopers as wellas agents from the FBI's Houston field office served the warrant at The Exotic Cat Refuge on Private Road 7025 about 1 p.m. according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

The Beaumont Police Department provided air support during the search at the refuge, which is about two miles east of Kirbyville

Deputies and officers were looking for a stolen blue Ford Mustang but it was not on the property according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

An unnamed suspect was not at the property where deputies and officers found two guns and drugs according to the release.

The sheriff's office reports that charges will be forthcoming but did not say what the charges would be.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

MORE | Find all our 12News crime stories

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.