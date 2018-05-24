Deputies have arrested the man who fled on foot in the marsh after leading them on a high speed chase Wednesday.

The man was arrested after being found in the woods near Highway 365 and LaBelle Road according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies suspended their search late Wednesday afternoon for the driver of a car that led them on a high speed chase that ended in West Jefferson County Wednesday morning.

GET NEWS ALERTS | Add the 12News App to your phone

What began as traffic stop turned into a chase after deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office attempted to make a traffic stop according to Captain Crystal Holmes of the sheriff's office.

The suspect reportedly drove erratically down IH10, Hwy 124, Hwy 365 and then abandoned his truck on Labelle road just South of Hwy 365.

Deputies suspended the search but will remained in the immediate area to respond to any related suspicious person calls according to a tweet from the sheriff's office.

A homeowner saw the suspect in their yard using a water hose and called the police. The suspect then ran back into the woods before the police could detain him.

© 2018 KBMT