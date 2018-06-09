BEAUMONT — Jefferson County Deputies and ATF agents conducting an operation together arrest two men and a woman for possession of methamphetamine Wednesday.

Deputies with the Jefferson County Narcotics Task Force were working with the ATF agents to surveil known meth dealers in the area delivering the drug and stopped the three in car on Eastex Freeway at Delaware Street according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Landon Fontenot, 36, of Liberty, Destiny Gleason, 21, of Baytown and Holly Brandon, 27, of Hull, were all arrested on charges of drug possession and transported to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility according to the release.

From the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office...

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office continues its efforts to combat drugs in our community. #OneCountyOneCommunity

