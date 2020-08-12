Deputies assist in serving federal search warrant in Beaumont neighborhood Tuesday morning

A SWAT team from the sheriff's Office was in the area to assist federal agents.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A large law enforcement presence has gathered Tuesday morning in a Beaumont neighborhood as part of a federal investigation.

Deputies and a SWAT team from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office were in the area to assist federal agents with executing a federal search warrant according to Captain Crystal Holmes of the sheriff's office.

The people at the home were very cooperative and no entry team was needed Holmes told 12News.

Deputies in tactical gear, police dogs and an armored vehicle could be seen in the area of North 23rd Street and Bayou Road south of Laurel Avenue in the Beaumont neighborhood before 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Because the warrant is part of a federal investigation Captain Holmes had no further information at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.