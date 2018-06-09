JEFFERSON COUNTY — Jefferson County deputies are assisting federal agents as they conduct an investigation at a Mid-County home.

A spokesperson at the sheriff's office has confirmed to 12News that deputies were assisting by securing a perimeter while FBI agents investigated at a home on Central Blvd.

12News is working to confirm more information and is sending a crew to the scene to find out more.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

