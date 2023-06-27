Deputies asking for help in identifying suspect accused of passing fake $100 bills

The suspect is accused of passing counterfeit $100 bills at several dollar stores in Jefferson County.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Deputies are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a man wanted for passing counterfeit bills.

The suspect is accused of passing fake $100 bills at several dollar stores in Jefferson County on Thursday, June 15, 2023, according to a news release from the Jefferson County's Sheriff's Office.

He was seen driving a black 4-door car.

From a Jefferson County's Sheriff's Office news release:

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.