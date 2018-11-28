LAKE CHARLES — Deputies have arrested three of five men they say were armed with handguns and an AK-47 when they robbed a Lake Charles homeowner and his guest almost two weeks ago.

Calcasieu Parish deputies have arrested Marqell Anderson, 20, Ryan Moss, 30 and Ty Fullington, 21, all of Lake Charles, were arrested recently and more arrests are possible according to a release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

From the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office...

On November 16 the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a home on Alma Rd Drive in Lake Charles in reference to a 911 hang up call.

Upon deputies’ arrival they spoke to the homeowner and two of his friends who told them approximately five men with bandanas covering their faces entered the residence with firearms.

One man had an AK-47 and the others had handguns.

They demanded money from the homeowner and his two friends.

The men took several electronic devices including TV’s and gaming consoles before leaving the scene in two trucks.

During the investigation, detectives were able to gain video surveillance of the trucks fleeing the scene.

Also, the victims were able to identify some of the men.

Detectives issued warrants for Marqell Anderson, 20, 914 LeBleu St.; Ryan Moss, 30, 1601 21st St; and Ty Fullington, 21, 8559 Gulf Highway; all of Lake Charles.

On November 16 deputies made a traffic stop on one of the trucks driven by Marqell Anderson.

During the search of the truck, detectives located some of the stolen property and a stolen AK-47. Detectives learned the truck was owned by Ryan Moss.

Ryan Moss was arrested on November 20 on a traffic stop.

On November 26 deputies located Ty Fullington at his home with the other truck used in the robbery. Ty was arrested and booked in to the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Anderson (bond set at $226,000), Fullington (bond set at $153,000), and Moss (bond set at $225,000) are all charged with three counts of armed robbery; and three counts of armed robbery with a firearm.

All of their bonds were set by Judge Sharon Wilson.

The investigation is continuing with more arrests possible.

CPSO Detective Travis Mier is the lead investigator on this case.

© 2018 KBMT