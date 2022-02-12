Deputies arrest three people in Beaumont following string of auto burglaries in Jefferson County

One of the arrests was unrelated to the burglaries.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Jefferson County deputies arrested three people in Beaumont following a series of recent auto burglaries.

The arrests took place Friday around 2:30 p.m. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office detectives and SWAT searched a residence in the 8600 block of Phelan Boulevard.

The search was in connection with a series of auto burglaries that took place in the Hamshire Fannett area and the Bevil Oaks neighborhood, according to a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office release.

Deputies arrested two suspects who they believe are responsible for the burglaries and subsequent use of stolen credit cards.

Officials also arrested another person who had outstanding traffic warrants. That arrest is unrelated to the first two arrests.

Detectives searched the residence and vehicles to in an effort to find some of the stolen property.

The investigation is ongoing and is in its early stages. Detectives will contact anyone whose items are recovered.

The sheriff's office thanked the Beaumont Police Department and Beaumont Independent School District Police Department for their assistance in the investigation.

From a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office release:

Please use this as a reminder to lock your vehicles, set your alarms and remove all valuables whether they are in plain sight or not.

