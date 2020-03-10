Denton police investigating alleged assault at Buc-ee's after video surfaces, officials said

Officers responded to Buc-ee’s in the 2800 block of S. Interstate 35E after a man said he was punched in the face by an alleged supporter of Pres. Trump.

A video of the incident has been circulating across social media.

Around 12:40 p.m., officers responded to Buc-ee’s in the 2800 block of S. Interstate 35E after a man said he was punched in the face by an alleged supporter of President Donald Trump.

The victim told officers that he and a friend saw supporters of President Trump at the location and verbal argument occurred, officials said. The victim told officers during the argument an unknown man punched him in the face.

Police said the victim has an abrasion to his right eyebrow and a broken tooth.

Police said the suspect was last seen in a dark-colored Dodge Ram.