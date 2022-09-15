Defendant's 'medical issue' delays trial in murder of Hardin County woman 34 years ago

Daniel Andrew MacGinnis, 63, "experienced a medical issue" during a court recess Wednesday afternoon.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The trial of a 63-year-old Warren man accused of killing a Hardin County woman in 1988 was delayed Wednesday afternoon when the defendant had a medical issue.

MacGinnis, who is in stable condition, was charged with murder in connection to the 1988 death of Patricia Ann Jacobs.

The trial is set to resume on Monday Wortham told 12News Thursday morning.

In early October of 1988 Jacobs did not return home from a meeting at the Silver Spur tavern in Hardin County. Her body was found the next day in the Neches River in Port Arthur.

Jacobs had injuries to her head and face. An autopsy later determined she drowned

During this week's testimony, which began on Tuesday, police testified that MacGinnis had a lengthy criminal history that stretched across the U.S.

He was convicted for sexual assault in 1988 in Texas, the same year Jacobs was murdered.

He was also convicted of 'rape by force' in California in 1990 and attempted aggravated kidnapping in Texas in 2004.

The defense has claimed that Jacobs was, “wild with several boyfriends.”

An investigation into Jacobs' death began after her body was found. Her death was listed as a “probable homicide.”

The Texas Rangers, Hardin County Sheriff’s Office and Port Arthur Police Department intensely investigated Jacobs’ death. After interviewing multiple witnesses, investigators identified MacGinnis as a suspect.

Texas Rangers interviewed MacGinnis in California. He claimed that he was not involved in Jacobs’ death, according to a Jefferson County District Attorney's Office release.

Further investigation did not show that Jacobs and MacGinnis had been in contact with each other. The case went cold due to a lack of evidence.

In 2019, the Texas Rangers and Port Arthur Police Department found evidence that was sent in for DNA testing that was not available in 1988.

The Texas Department of Public Safety Crime Lab developed a DNA profile that matched MacGinnis. MacGinnis had since become a convicted and registered sex offender.

MacGinnis' Texas sex offender registration page shows that he has been convicted of sexual assault in Texas in 1988, rape by force in California in 1990 and attempted aggravated kidnapping in Texas in 2004.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.