Defendant surprises court with guilty plea at start of murder trial

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man changed his plea to guilty just as his trial for the murder of the mother of his child was beginning Tuesday morning.

Less than two minutes into his murder trial in Jefferson County's 252nd District Court Bradley Robert Konning, 25, changed his plea to guilty.

Judge Raquel West appeared surprised after his defense attorney responded to her that Konning was pleading guilty.

The guilty plea came immediately after the prosecutor read the indictment at the start of the trial.

The state had charged that Konning fatally shot Liz Carpio, 32, of Beaumont, on April 29, 2021 in the Oaks Historic District of Beaumont.

Konning and Carpio had a 1-year-old child together according to Shari Pulliam of Child Protective Services.

Judge West originally entered a guilty plea for Konning but after a brief recess withdrew it and instructed the jury to find him guilty based on his guilty plea because he had initially asked for a jury trial.

The punishment phase of the trial then got underway.

Konning was arrested by Beaumont Police just after 11:30 p.m. on the same day as the murder last year.

Not long after Carpio's body was found in the 2500 block of McFaddin Street police announced that they were looking for Konning initially as a person of interest.

The case was handled by family violence investigators with the Beaumont Police Department.

"To me, it kind of seemed like, the way it happened that maybe she didn't want to be with him no more, and he just got mad and he just... he killed her. Then he threw flowers on her," neighbor Rae-Lioanni Hawkins told a 12News crew at the scene on the day of the murder.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.