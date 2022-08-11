Defendant in Jake's Fireworks drug trafficking case withdraws guilty plea

He withdrew his plea two weeks before he was set to be sentenced.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — A defendant who pleaded guilty earlier this year in the federal drug trafficking case in the Eastern District of Texas involving Jake's Fireworks has filed documents to withdraw his plea.

Jake Ellis Daughtry, 35, of Nederland, had pleaded guilty in January 2022 to "conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a date rape drug over the internet to an unauthorized purchaser."

(EDITOR'S NOTE The above video was originally aired on January 18, 2022.)

Daughtry's attorneys filed the request to withdraw that guilty plea on August 8, 2022, two weeks before he was set to be sentenced on August 23.

Another defendant, Kip William Daughtry, 48, of Vidor, pleaded guilty to "possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance analogue" on the same day in January 2022.

The defendants were indicted by a federal grand jury on June 3, 2020, and face up to 20 years in federal prison.

Court documents say Jake Daughtry and Kip Daughtry are the leaders of a chemical trafficking organization cell operating on a national scale.

An investigation into the organization began in 2018 when federal agents with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration in West Palm Beach, Florida intercepted mail parcels of a chemical identified as 1,4 butanediol, commonly referred to as BDO.

The federal government alleges the Nederland business acted as a front for Right Price Chemicals.

The DEA traced the seized parcels to their origination point, which was Right Price Chemicals. Agents confirmed Right Price Chemicals is a business located on Twin City Highway in Nederland, and it's owned by Jake Daughtry. The seasonal fireworks business called Jake’s Fireworks is also operated at that location.

“After being notified by Florida law enforcement that this dangerous and lethal chemical was being sold to users for a nefarious purpose, East Texas law enforcement agencies took action to protect the public and prevent others from falling prey to the sale and use of this dangerous substance,” said U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston.

Prosecutors said the Daughtry’s continued to sell BDO even after becoming aware that some customers were ingesting the substance for its narcotic effect rather than using it for its intended commercial purpose.

BDO is a chemical manufactured only for industrial or laboratory use as a floor stripper or vehicle wheel cleaner and is not intended for human consumption. When BDO is ingested, investigators said it immediately metabolizes into a known date-rape drug, GHB. It can cause potential overdoses, addiction, and death, according to a Tuesday news release from U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston.

An investigation showed that since 2016, Right Price Chemicals has distributed approximately 7,000 gallons of BDO through thousands of orders across the nation. Those sales generated $4.5 million, the release says.

Eight people were arrested on federal drug trafficking and money laundering charges following the raid on Jake's Fireworks retailer on July 15, 2020.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Texas obtained a temporary restraining order under the Controlled Substances Act on July 13, 2020, on the grounds that Jake’s Fireworks was a drug-involved premise, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen Cox.

In order to grant the injunction, Judge Michael Truncale said in a file 12News story that the evidence must show the following:

Right Price Chemicals ordered and shipped BDO out of the Jake’s Fireworks premises.

BDO was stored in and around the Jake’s Fireworks premises.

Right Price Chemicals’ business offices and operations were situated within the Jake’s Fireworks building.

Employees of Right Price Chemicals, including Jake Daughtry, knew that BDO was a “controlled substance analogue” and that customers were using BDO for human consumption.

Right Price Chemicals continued to sell BDO for human consumption despite knowing it was being used illegally.

The July 13, 2020, temporary restraining order immediately shut down operations of the business and any further distribution of BDO and other chemicals by Jake Daughtry, Joe Daughtry, Sandra Daughtry, and Kip Daughtry.

They have since agreed to a permanent injunction that prohibits any of them or Right Price Chemicals, from ever selling or distributing BDO to anyone in the future.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.