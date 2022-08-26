Southeast Texas prison inmate's death initially called suicide, now ruled homicide

He was found with a noose around his neck as well as a stab wound to his neck and cuts on his arm.

WOODVILLE, Texas — The death of an inmate at a Texas prison near Woodville earlier this month that was initially thought to be suicide has now been ruled a homicide.

Justin Levi Galloway, 42, was pronounced dead in his cell at the Gib Lewis Unit near Woodville on August 5, 2022, by Tyler County Precinct Four Justice of the Peace Jim Moore.

Galloway was found with a noose around his neck that was not tight, according to Moore, who visited the prison the night of Galloway’s death. Galloway had a stab wound on his neck and a few cut marks on his arm Moore told 12News.

The body was sent to Galveston for an autopsy and preliminary results called his death a suicide and that is what was entered on Galloway’s death certificate.

Evidence at the scene suggested the possibility of suicide but they did not know for sure Moore said.

Prison officials told Moore they found a note, but it did not specifically say Galloway had intended to take his own life.

Recently final autopsy results were released and are now calling Galloway’s death a homicide.

Moore decertified Galloway’s original death certificate and issued a new one reflecting the final autopsy results.

Galloway's death is now being investigated by the Texas Office of Inspector General, a Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesperson told 12News Friday morning via email.

The Gib Lewis Unit which was opened in 1990, is one mile east of Woodville off Hwy 190 on FM 3497 in Tyler County.

The unit sits on about 360 acres and houses up to 2,232 inmates and employs a staff of 570 according to the TDCJ website.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.