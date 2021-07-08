HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a shooting at the Downtown Aquarium that left two people dead and another injured Thursday night.
The incident happened shortly after 8:15 p.m. inside the Downtown Aquarium on Bagby Street. Officers arrived and found two men dead -- one being the suspect -- and a woman injured.
Police said the woman was taken to a hospital.
Police said according to surveillance footage, it appears a couple -- the woman and the man police do not consider a suspect -- were having dinner at the bar inside the restaurant on the second floor. They were closing their tab when the suspect walked around from the other end of the bar and began shooting, authorities said.
According to police, the victims immediately fell to the ground before the suspect shot himself.
Houston police said homicide investigators will be at the scene for several hours as they try to locate witnesses and piece together what led up to the shooting. At this time, investigators do not know what relationship -- if any -- the suspect had with the couple.