Court docs reveal what led up to deadly Aldine hit-and-run that killed a dad and baby

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The man accused of killing a father and an infant in a hit-and-run crash in the Aldine area appeared in court for the first time.

Jose Antonio Vazquez-Gonzalez, 30, faces two counts of failing to stop and render aid following the deadly crash. He remains in jail after a judge set his bond at $250,000.

He didn't appear in court as planned Wednesday morning due to delays at the criminal courthouse. His case is reset for early next month.

Vazquez-Gonzalez's lawyer said his client told him why he ran from the scene.

"He panicked ... adrenaline kicks in and he ran," defense attorney Golbert Villareal said. "From the very beginning, he expressed an interest in turning himself in. Yesterday, once the Sheriff's Office got ahold of us, I told them he would be surrendering himself within 30 to 40 minutes. He did that. I personally walked him over to the jail."

Several of Vazquez-Gonzalez's family members were also in court to show support. They, however, didn't want to speak on camera.

Villareal said his client is looking at 2 to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine for each charge.

"He did not run away from the system. In fact, he believes in the system. That's why he's going to appear in court and fight this case," Villareal said.

During Vazquez-Gonzalez's court appearance, documents revealed new details on what led up to the deadly crash.

Court records state that Vazquez-Gonzalez was at a party near Airline Drive and the North Freeway when he left in a truck that his wife was paying for. His wife then spotted him doing burnouts in the parking lot before he took off. During a phone call, records state that Vazquez-Gonzalez told his wife he was leaving to go back to Mexico where he has a ranch, and claimed that she didn't love him anymore. Moments later, his wife received a phone call stating that he had gotten into a car accident.

Prosecutors said he was driving too fast when he crashed into a truck at the intersection of Aldine Mail Route and Airline Drive on Saturday.

Five people, including three children, were in the truck he's accused of hitting. Juan Loredo, 31, and his 2-month-old baby girl were killed.

Court records revealed that Vasquez-Gonzalez's wallet, ID, debit card and cell phone were found at the crash scene.

The court appearance also revealed that Vazquez-Gonzalez had a welding business along with four children of his own. He's also a Mexican citizen who has been living here for 13 years.

Vazquez-Gonzalez is expected back in court in September.