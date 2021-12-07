City of Beaumont worker recovering in hospital after daylight shooting in North End neighborhood

It happened around 4 p.m. in the 4400 block of Steelton Street and Wilson Street.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A contract worker for the city of Beaumont is recovering in a hospital Tuesday after a daylight shooting in a North End neighborhood, according to the Beaumont Police Department.

Officers reported to the scene around 4 p.m. in the 4500 block of Steelton Street and Wilson Street in reference to a shooting.

According to a preliminary investigation, City of Beaumont workers were in the North End area doing water and utilities work when they were approached by four to five armed men in hoodies, Beaumont Police officer Haley Morrow told 12News.

Shots were then fired at the city vehicle at the scene. A contract worker for the city sustained a non-life-threatening injury, Morrow said. The victim is in stable condition at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Police believe the suspects fled on foot north of Coatsville Street. Officers are encouraging residents and business owners near Coatsville Street and Steelton Street to check their surveillance footage for any suspicious activity from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

At this time, it is unclear why the suspects shot at the city workers.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device