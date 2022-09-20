'We do not forgive you' : Daughter of Silsbee woman who was murdered in 1988 speaks after killer's guilty plea, sentencing

"Every time you lay down, I hope her screams are the only thing you hear, and the more you beg for it to stop, the louder I hope it gets."

BEAUMONT, Texas — The daughter of a Silsbee mother who was murdered in 1988 spoke to the man who pled guilty to her death, calling him a humiliation to anyone who has ever known him.

Daniel MacGinnis, 63, of Warren, was standing trial and charged with murder in connection with drowning death of Patricia Ann Jacobs. The trial began September 13, 2022 but abruptly stopped after he changed his plea on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.

An investigation into Jacobs' death began in October 1988 after her body was found in the Neches River in Port Arthur.

"Daniel MacGinnis you made a choice that night that ended our mom’s life and our lives," Jacobs' daughter said during a victim impact statement.

Jacobs' daughter said people like MacGinnis cause others to fear for the their safety and the safety of their loves ones.

"In return, we instill fear in our children by teaching them to watch their surroundings, never park by a van, go with friends and never go alone," Jacobs' daughter said. "It's people like you that cause this. We have to teach them that there’s evil in this world."

Jacobs had injuries to her head and face. An autopsy later determined she drowned

"I think I can speak for my entire family when I say the thought of her fighting for her life and screaming out for help has been unbearable, and even worse was knowing that the last face she seen was yours," Jacobs' daughter said.

Jacobs' daughter made it clear to MacGinnis that her family does not forgive him for what he did.

"We have not made peace with this, and we do not forgive you," Jacob's daughter sad. "I do know that you will meet your final judgment, and it won’t be in this courtroom. You will have to answer for everything you have ever done in your miserable life. Then and only then will our mama rest in peace."

MacGinnis did not explain why he changed his plea after the trial started, but did mention that he did not want to embarrass the family.

"The memories you will soon leave behind for your family and friends will be a humiliation to anybody and everybody that knew you," Jacobs' daughter said.

Jacobs' daughter said she hopes the torture MacGinnis put her mother through comes back to haunt him tenfold.

"Every time you open your eyes and every time you lay down, I hope her screams are the only thing you hear and the more you beg for it to stop, the louder I hope it gets," Jacobs' daughter said.

MacGinnis was sentenced to 20 years in prison following the plea. If he had continued with the trial and was found guilty, he would have faced 15 years to life in prison.

"Your reign of terror is over," Jacobs's daughter said. "No one else in this world should suffer the way we did."

MacGinnis is already serving a life sentence out of Tyler County on a felony in possession case and also 99 years for possession. Those sentences are unrelated to the 20 years he will now serve.

