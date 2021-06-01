'Justice for Baby D': Mother pleads for info after her son was found dead in Harris County ditch

"My son Daniel Ray Lerma was not only my first-born son, he was also a brother and also a father," said the victim's mother on Tuesday.

HOUSTON — Crime Stoppers and a Houston family are asking the public for information in the murder of a man whose body was found in a ditch in early March.

A press conference was held Tuesday to ask for the public's assistance to identify the suspect or suspects responsible for the murder of Daniel Ray Lerma, Jr.

It was March 11 at about noon when the victim’s body was found in the 9600 block of Cline Road in northeast Harris County, according to Crime Stoppers of Houston.

Deputies said the man appeared to have a gunshot wound. They have not yet said what the motive for the killing may have been.

“My son, Daniel Ray Lerma, was not only my first-born son, he was also a brother and also a father. This heinous act that happened to my son, no mother — has to go through this. If anyone has any information, please come forward, give us justice,” said the victim’s mother, Josephine, through tears at Tuesday’s press conference. “Justice for Baby D, we would also call him, because he was a big, little brother.”