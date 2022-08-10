Court documents trace Daniel Chacon's steps the day he allegedly kidnapped, murdered Maira Gutierrez

Daniel Chacon walked inside of a Jack in the Box and used a phone to call his girlfriend and tell her he was sorry for everything the day Gutierrez was murdered.

HOUSTON — Six pages of court documents are tracing Daniel Chacon's steps on the day he allegedly kidnapped and murdered his ex-girlfriend, Maira Gutierrez.

The documents read that on October 3, Gutierrez was visiting their infant daughter at his apartment. But Gutierrez left after Chacon called his current girlfriend asking for Gutierrez to leave.

Investigators said that is when two witnesses saw Chacon kidnap Gutierrez, forcing her into the backseat of her SUV at gunpoint.

Shortly after, Chacon used Gutierrez's cell phone to call her ex-husband through Snapchat, court documents read.

The ex-husband told investigators Chacon was driving the car and he panned the camera to show Gutierrez seated in the car.

Chacon then said, “ what’s up" before cursing at the ex-husband.

The ex-husband said he tried to call Gutierrez back but he was unable to get her on the phone.

Forty minutes later Chacon was seen walking to a Jack in the Box, court documents revealed. He reportedly used the phone to call his girlfriend and asked her if the police had come by and said he was sorry for everything before hanging up, court documents read.

Investigators also said Chacon went to his uncle's house that day. The same uncle he had previously told he was going to kill Gutierrez.

Court documents read that he told his uncles he messed up and asked him for a new shirt and to use his phone before leaving his house.

His uncle then called the police to report the incident but it was too late.

Investigators said Gutierrez was found dead in the front seat of her abandoned SUV. She was shot once in the head.

Investigators believe the bullet casing found in her car was from the gun that was missing from Chacon’s apartment.

Chacon is charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping in this case. He had run away to Mexico after the crime but was later captured at the Laredo Port of Entry. He remains in the Harris County Jail with a bond set a $1 million.

A motion has been filed by the District Attorney's Office asking the judge to deny his bail.

Resources for victims of domestic or family violence

Domestic and family violence cases in the Houston area have increased at an alarming rate. Victims often suffer in silence because they feel scared, helpless or ashamed.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here are some discreet ways to reach out for help.

The Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence at 713-528-2121 or 1-800-256-0551.

The Family Time Crisis Center can also be reached 24 hours a day at 281-446-2615.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).