x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Southeast Texas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Southeast Texas, Texas | 12NEWSNOW.com

Crime

Officials: Dallas police officer facing charges in Aubrey incident turns himself in

Authorities said the charges Thomas Hartmann faces are in connection with an incident that occurred on March 6 in Aubrey.
Credit: BestStockFoto - stock.adobe.com

DALLAS — A senior corporal with the Dallas Police Department has turned himself in after being accused of assault and tampering with a witness, officials said. 

Dallas police officials said Thomas Hartmann was taken into custody Friday after turning himself in at the Denton County Sheriff's Office.  

The charges he faces are in connection with an incident that occurred March 6 in Aubrey, according to DPD. 

RELATED: Off-duty Dallas police officer arrested on DWI charge in Cedar Hill, officials say

Authorities said he is on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal affairs administrative investigation. Hartmann has been with the department since January 2010. 

The Dallas Police Department did not release any other details. 

This is a developing story. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Related Articles