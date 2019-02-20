HOUSTON — The Harris County District Attorney’s Office has launched a review of more than 1,400 criminal cases involving the Houston police officer who allegedly lied on a search warrant connected to last month's deadly raid and shootout.

District Attorney Kim Ogg said any past cases involving Undercover Officer Gerald Goines will be reviewed. Twenty-seven of those cases are active.

“Our duty is to see that justice is done in every case,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. “Although the criminal investigation of Officer Goines is ongoing, we have an immediate ethical obligation to notify defendants and their lawyers in Goines' other cases to give them an opportunity to independently review any potential defenses."

Lawyers in all 27 pending cases were notified Wednesday.

The DA’s office said the lawyers received letters that said, “Please be informed that Houston Police Department Officer Gerald Goines has been relieved of duty and is currently under criminal investigation. Consequently, this office has placed a hold on the above-referenced case pending conclusion of the investigation. All questions regarding bail, discovery and any other pre-trial matter should be directed to the prosecutor handling the matter.

