Cypress man wanted for warrants out of Harris County arrested in Tyler County

Donnie Feit is charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, terroristic threat and criminal trespass.

TYLER COUNTY, Texas — A 36-year-old man from Cypress was arrested in Tyler County after deputies learned he had multiple warrants out for his arrest.

Tyler County deputies were patrolling Highway 190 West at the Whitetail Ridge area on May 12, 2023, when they noticed a "suspicious male" on County Road 2200. The man was later identified as Donnie Feit, according to a Tyler County Sheriff's Office release.

While talking to Feit, deputies learned he had several active warrants for his arrest issued in Harris County.

Deputies arrested Feit and took him to the Tyler County Jail. He is charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, terroristic threat and criminal trespass, according to the release.

Feit is being held in the Tyler County Jail pending his transfer to the Harris County Jail.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

MORE | Find all our 12News crime stories

From a Tyler County Sheriff's Office release:

On May 12, 2023, at approximately 1:30 am, Tyler County Deputies were patrolling Highway 190 West and the Whitetail Ridge area. Deputies made contact with a suspicious male on County Road 2200 and identified him as Donnie Feit, age 36 of Cypress, Tx. While speaking with Feit, deputies learned that he had several active warrants for his arrest issued in Harris County. Feit was arrested and transported to the Tyler County Jail charged with Felony Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon, Terroristic Threat and Criminal Trespass. Feit currently remains in the Tyler County Jail pending transfer to the Harris County Jail.

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.