DEER PARK, Texas – A 12-year-old Deer Park girl reported missing early Tuesday has been found and the man she was with has been charged with sexual assault, police say.

The girl was found Tuesday afternoon at a motel in Cypress.

Deer Park police later learned the man she was with, 22-year-old Jorge Luis Bastida, is a police officer with Cy-Fair ISD.

They notified Cy-Fair ISD's police chief and he quickly had Bastida removed from school grounds and brought to the Deer Park Police Department.

After being questioned by detectives, Bastida resigned from the Cy-Fair police department.

He is being held in the Harris County Jail on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

© 2018 KHOU