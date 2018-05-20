Beaumont Police are asking the public for help identifying the man who stole a bluetooth speaker from the Kohl's on Dowlen Road.

This week, the Beaumont Police Department is asking for your help in identifying a theft suspect who took a bluetooth speaker from Kohl's located at 4075 Dowlen Rd. On April 23, 2018 at about 2:30 pm, a w/m entered the store and went to the electronics department where he began pacing up and down. He then removed the speaker from the display and removed it from its packaging while concealing it behind a box on another shelf. The then concealed the speaker in the waistband of his pants and walked to the exit doors without making any attempt to pay for the concealed merchandise. He met up with a female outside, and they left in a gray Ford vehicle with a third person waiting in it. The w/m is described as being in his 20's with brown eyes and brown hair, wearing a white ball cap, blue shirt, and white shorts. He had very distinctive tattoos on both his arms and his neck. If you know anything about this or any other crime, call Crimestoppers at 833-TIPS. You do not have to give your name, and you may be eligible for a cash reward.

© 2018 KBMT