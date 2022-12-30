Crime Stoppers urging parents, students to take advantage of programs keep Southeast Texas campuses safe

“I would rather have tips that come in that led to nothing, than somebody bypass and not put in that one tip that could have saved a life."

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — Leaving a tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas can take a matter of seconds and could save a child’s life.

Crime Stoppers is asking parents and students to take advantage of campus programs that are available in Hardin County, Orange County and Jefferson County. Administrators said the programs are available in 99% of Southeast Texas schools.

The non-profit organization focuses on preventing neighborhood crimes.

In 2017, Gov. Greg Abbot asked Jeremy Raley, Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas administrator, to start a campus program in Southeast Texas. Now, Raley speaks to students from fifth through 12th grade at campuses throughout the area.

"I talk to the kids about vapes,” Raley said. “I talk to them about bullying."

As students sit and listen to Raley's speeches, they decide whether to make a change.

“We've had it to where they've actually left a vape in the stands,” Raley said. “That's a success right there. I had a young lady that I could tell by looking at her that she was a bully. We were talking about the bullying and her friends around her were coddling her because it was getting to her."

Raley believes students and parents are the keys to preventing tragedies from happening through tips, whether the crime in question is vaping, bullying, or in the worst cases, bringing weapons to school.

“There's not one school incident that has taken place in the country that the person did not brag about it some way, somehow,” Raley said.

Raley feels not enough students and parents are taking advantage of these programs.

“I would rather have tips that come in that led to nothing than somebody bypass and not put in that one tip that could have saved a life,” Raley said.

The tips that are sent to Crime Stoppers help prevent and solve crimes. In October, a tip led to the arrest of two students at Little Cypress Mauriceville High School.

“A tipster that remained anonymous helped identify the vehicle and them,” Raley said.

Those who leave a tip could also be rewarded p to $1,000 if their tip leads to an arrest. Raley hopes as students head back to class, they keep in mind the important phrase "See something. Say something."

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.