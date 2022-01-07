'What if this happened to me?' | Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas encouraging community to send tips

"Don't let people continue to get away with it."

BEAUMONT, Texas — Law enforcement agencies are encouraging Southeast Texans to say something if they see something because tips from the community can help solve crimes.

"Call 409-833-TIPS," is a phrase most of Southeast Texas has heard on 12News. The tips sent in to the Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas have helped law enforcement agencies solve crimes.

Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas is asking for the community’s help. There are several ways those with information about a crime can report, including calling it in, sending it in online or through the P3 Tips app.

Reporting a crime may seem like a simple task, but Administrator and Campus Coordinator for Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas Jeremy Raley knows it can also seem like a scary one.

"They have to look at it from the standpoint of, 'What if this happened to me,'” Raley said. “If that crime happened to them, or if their family member was assaulted, if their house was burglarized, if that happened to them, would they want someone to speak up? Absolutely"

As of May 2022, Crime Stoppers was able to payout rewards and put cases to rest thanks to over 40 tips.

If anyone has information on a crime, they can send in an anonymous tip by calling 409-833-tips, visiting 833 tips.com or sending it through the P3 Tips app on a phone.

To send it through the P3 Tips app, a person will need to download the app, pick the city and state they are in and fill in the blanks with information on the crime. Those who send in tips may be eligible for a cash reward.

“Don't let people continue to get away with it, because these ones that are getting away with these crimes, it's not a one time and they're done," Raley said. “They're going to continue doing it."

