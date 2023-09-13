Appeals court upholds Beaumont man's 2022 conviction for sexually abusing 12-year-old in 2019

His conviction along with his 90 year sentence were upheld by the appeals court.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Texas appeals court has upheld the conviction of a Beaumont man convicted of sexual assault of a child and indecency after he made several claims.

Emanuel Pereira Perez, 38, was sentenced to 90 years in prison by a Jefferson County Jury in March 2022 for three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video first aired in March 2022,)

The jury sentenced him to 70 years on each assault charge to run concurrently and 20 years on the indecency charge to run consecutively to the 70-year sentence.

The crime happened in the summer of 2019. The victim was 12-years-old.

Perez made four claims as to why his conviction should be overturned but Texas’ Ninth Court of Appeals in Beaumont denied each claim and upheld his conviction according to the appeals court’s ruling.

He claimed in his appeal that the judge should not have dismissed a juror who was accused of falling asleep during the trial and replacing them with an alternate.

The appeals court denied this claim saying that Perez had made no objection during trial to the juror being replaced.

Perez claimed that the judge should not have made a comment on the weight of evidence while a state’s witness was testifying. The appeals court again noted that he did not object to this at trial and denied the claim.

He also claimed that the judge was not a “neutral arbitrator,” but the appeals court said they found none of the judge’s comments would support such a claim and denied it.

During jury selection Perez claimed the judge should have asked for challenges but the appeals court denied this saying that the judge was not required to ask for them.

Perez was also required to pay a $40,000 fine, court records show.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.