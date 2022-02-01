Couple wanted by Port Arthur Police for multiple counts of injury to a child

Dylan Wiggins, 27, and his girlfriend, Krystal Kirbow, 37, together, have 13 outstanding warrants for injury to a child.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Police Department needs help finding two individuals wanted for several charges of injury to a child.

Dylan Wiggins, 27, and his girlfriend, Krystal Kirbow, 37, together, have 13 outstanding warrants for injury to a child, according to a Port Arthur Police Department news release.

These are 1st and 2nd degree felonies.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Port Arthur Police Department news release:

The Port Arthur Police Department is requesting your help in locating two individuals who are wanted for several counts of Injury to a Child. Dylan Wiggins, 27, and his girlfriend, Krystal Kirbow, 37, together, have 13 outstanding warrants for Injury to a Child. These are 1st and 2nd Degree Felonies. If you know their whereabouts please contact the police department in the jurisdiction they are in or you may call Crime Stoppers.