x
Crime

Couple wanted by Port Arthur Police for multiple counts of injury to a child

Dylan Wiggins, 27, and his girlfriend, Krystal Kirbow, 37, together, have 13 outstanding warrants for injury to a child.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Police Department needs help finding two individuals wanted for several charges of injury to a child.

Dylan Wiggins, 27, and his girlfriend, Krystal Kirbow, 37, together, have 13 outstanding warrants for injury to a child, according to a Port Arthur Police Department news release. 

These are 1st and 2nd degree felonies.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information. 

From a Port Arthur Police Department news release: 

