Charges filed against gas station robbery suspect shot by husband, wife

Houston police identify the man as Mario Ipina Duque, 39. The couple told police he threatened them with a gun so both of them shot him.

HOUSTON — Charges have been filed against a man who was shot Tuesday night by a couple who said he threatened them with a gun during a robbery, according to Houston police.

On Wednesday, police identified the robbery suspect as Mario Ipina Duque, 39. He's charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

The shooting happened around 6:30 at a gas station in the 8600 block of Fulton, which is near E. Tidwell Road.

The woman told police she was sitting in her car when she noticed a man walking toward her with a gun. She called her husband who was inside the store.

When the husband came out and confronted the man, Duque allegedly threatened him and hit him with the pistol.

The couple both fired several shots, according to HPD, and then held the injured suspect at gunpoint until police arrived.

He survived and was still in the hospital at last check.

The couple was questioned by investigators. Police are hoping to get their hands on surveillance video to see how this all unfolded.