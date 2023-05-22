Cops catch pair in act of stealing utility wires Sunday night in Nederland

This kind of theft is a state jail felony and can carry a punishment of from two to 10 years behind bars.

NEDERLAND, Texas — Nederland Police say they caught two men in the act of stealing utility wires on Sunday.

Gary Michael McWilliams, 43, and Jeremy Boyd Nelson, 44, were arrested by Nederland officers on charges of theft of material according to Nederland chief Gary Porter.

Officers spotted the pair taking wire from a utility pole in the 200 block of South Twin City Highway, just south of Nederland Avenue at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Porter told 12News.

Both were taken into custody without incident.

This kind of theft is a state jail felony and can carry a punishment of from two to 10 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Less than a week earlier and about two miles away Port Neches Police arrested a Vidor man near Industrial Blvd and Williamsburg Ln for theft of aluminum/bronze/copper/brass after finding about 30 feet of cable cut in the area.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

