Congressman Randy Weber says understaffing is 'major problem' after death of inmate at Beaumont prison

BEAUMONT, Texas — U.S. Congressman Randy Weber released a statement following the death of an inmate after a fight at a Beaumont prison on Sunday.

Erick Jermaine Leday, 35, who was serving a 37-month sentence for "receipt of firearms while under felony indictment" died at a Southeast Texas hospital on Sunday, according to a statement from the Bureau of Prisons.

Leday and another inmate at the U.S. Penitentiary on the southern edge of Beaumont got into a fight at about 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Congressman Weber said he was “extremely disheartened” to learn about the incident. He said it was the second of its kind in 2022 alone at the U.S. Penitentiary Beaumont.

Congressman Weber said the May 1 and January 31 incidents, “only highlights deficiencies within the Bureau of Prisons.” Congressman Weber believes that deadly fights threaten the safety of everyone in their vicinity, inmates and correctional officers included.

Congressman Weber said in part that, "chronic understaffing at our facility is a major problem that needs to be addressed," by the Bureau of Prisons.

“The staff at Federal Correctional Complex (FCC) Beaumont are overworked, underpaid, and the BOP is not providing the resources necessary to create a safe environment,” Congressman Weber said.

Congressman Weber said he and his staff are working to improve conditions within the Beaumont facilities. They are working to understand and address the issues they feel plague the prisons.

“Of special concern is the chronic understaffing at FCC Beaumont and throughout other facilities across the nation,” Congressman Weber said. “I am particularly dismayed that, time and time again, the especially dire situation at FCC Beaumont remains neglected by the BOP.”

Congressman Weber feels his legislation, the Pay Our Correctional Officers Fairly Act, would address certain issues regarding pay. However, he said the Bureau of Prisons still needs to address specific problems that FCC Beaumont faces.

“I have been informed by COs at USP Beaumont that BOP has used the emergency recall system several times to fill vacant posts,” Congressman Weber said. “Actions like this only serve as a band-aid to the underlying problems.”

Congressman Webber's full statement:

I am extremely disheartened to learn of a second incident, in 2022 alone, at United States Penitentiary (USP) Beaumont that involved the killing of inmates. This May 1 incident, compounded with the January 31, 2022, killing of an inmate, only highlights deficiencies within the Bureau of Prisons (BOP).

These deadly altercations between inmates threaten everyone in the room—inmates and correctional officers (COs) alike and heighten already dangerous working conditions. The staff at Federal Correctional Complex (FCC) Beaumont are overworked, underpaid, and the BOP is not providing the resources necessary to create a safe environment. I, along with my colleagues in the BOP Reform Caucus and others in Congress, have been working to understand and address many of the issues plaguing the BOP. Of special concern is the chronic understaffing at FCC Beaumont and throughout other facilities across the nation.

While I work to improve conditions across all BOP facilities, I am particularly dismayed that, time and time again, the especially dire situation at FCC Beaumont remains neglected by the BOP. While my legislation, the Pay Our Correctional Officers Fairly Act (H.R. 5761), would address the matter of locality pay for several BOP facilities, the BOP itself needs to address the specific problems that FCC Beaumont faces. I have been informed by COs at USP Beaumont that BOP has used the emergency recall system several times to fill vacant posts. Actions like this only serve as a band-aid to the underlying problems.

I urge you to work with me and my colleagues in Congress, to swiftly address these issues across the BOP. I want to be part of the solution, especially at FCC Beaumont, but first, these problems need to be acknowledged soberly by BOP leadership.

