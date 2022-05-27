Beaumont man, woman arrested after complaint leads to the discovery of guns, drugs

Police found 3.9 ounces of marijuana, 56 grams of what they believed to be methamphetamine and numerous guns.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A complaint from a concerned member of the community led to the discovery of guns and drugs and the arrest of two Beaumont natives.

Beaumont Police found the guns and drugs on Thursday May 26, 2022 at 6 p.m, after the narcotics unit executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence in the 1500 block of Chamberlin Drive.

The residence and everyone inside was secured by the Beaumont Police Swat unit.

Police found 3.9 ounces of marijuana, 56 grams of what they believed to be methamphetamine and numerous guns. Those inside the residence, 49-year-old Kimberly Kendrick Beyer and 40-year-old Michael Allen Davis, were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Beyer and Davis are both being held in the Jefferson County Jail on $30,000 bonds. The investigation is currently ongoing.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Beaumont Police Department release:

On Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 6:00 p.m., the Beaumont Police Narcotics Unit executed a Narcotics Search Warrant at a residence in the 1500 block of Chamberlin. BPD SWAT secured the residence and its occupants. A search of the residence yielded approximately 3.9 oz of marijuana, 56 grams of suspected methamphetamine, and several firearms. The occupants of the residence were placed under arrest for Possession of a Controlled Substance and transported to the Jefferson County Jail. The suspects were identified as 49 year old Kimberly Kendrick Beyer and 40 year old Michael Allen Davis, both Beaumont residents. This Narcotics investigation stemmed from citizen complaints and the investigation is on-going. The Beaumont Police Department would like to thank the citizens who were vigilant about the narcotics related activity and called in. We would also like to remind our citizens that if you “See Something, Say Something”

