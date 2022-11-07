x
Crime

Colmesneil man accused of burglarizing Victory Baptist Church facing multiple charges

Dustin Lee Brooks is currently being held in the Tyler County Sheriff's Office with bonds totaling more than $1 million.
Credit: TCSO

TYLER COUNTY, Texas — A 46-year-old Colmesneil man accused of burglarizing an area church has been arrested and is facing multiple charges. 

Deputies were investigating Dustin Lee Brooks for a burglary that took place at Victory Baptist Church and other burglaries in the county, according to a release. Investigators also suspected Brooks, who is a felon, was pawning guns. 

During the initial investigation, deputies got additional evidence linking Brooks to the burglary of a habitation in the Colmesneil area. 

Brooks was charged with a third burglary in addition to the charges previously filed against him. Brooks is also facing an out-of-county charge for falsifying a drug test.

Justice of the Peace Ken Jobe set bond on the new burglary charge at $70,000.00. 

Brooks is currently being held in the Tyler County Sheriff's Office with bonds totaling more than $1 million.

