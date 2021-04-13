7 kilos of cocaine seized during traffic stop in Orange County

Officers found seven kilograms of cocaine in a hidden compartment underneath the vehicle, according to a news release.

VIDOR, Texas — A traffic stop in Orange County turned into a drug bust, and now two people are behind bars, according to a news release from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

It happened Tuesday around 6:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes along Interstate 10.

Officers found seven kilograms of cocaine in a hidden compartment underneath the vehicle, the release says.

The two inside the car were arrested for possession of a controlled substance, which is a first-degree felony.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office’s Narcotic Unit and the Vidor Police Department worked together in this investigation.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

