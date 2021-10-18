Man arrested after cocaine, Xanax found at Port Arthur home during search

A 24-year-old man was arrested Monday when a search warrant was carried out by SWAT officers with the Port Arthur Police Department.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 24-year-old man was arrested Monday when SWAT officers say they found guns, cocaine and other drugs at a Port Arthur house when executing a search warrant.

Robert Cuellar was named in the search warrant and was at the house on 9th St. when the drugs were found according to a Port Arthur Police Department news release.

Officers said they found 230 grams of cocaine, a 50-round drum magazine, 400 grams of Xanax and marijuana.

Cuellar was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and taken to the Jefferson County Jail.

From a Port Arthur Police Department news release:

