Clerk chases down whiskey thief with hammer

ORANGE, Texas — A man was trying not to get hammered after attempting to rob a liquor store in Orange.

It happened Wednesday at the Smokers Express Wine & Spirits liquor store in the 1000 block of 16th Street.

The man grabbed a bottle of whiskey from the store and tried to run away, but the clerk grabbed a hammer and followed him to his car, according to the Orange Police Department.

The robber begged not to be hit and returned the liquor to the clerk.

Then, the man slammed the car door onto the clerk's hand before speeding away.

The clerk received non-life-threatening injuries in the robbery, according to Orange Police.

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.