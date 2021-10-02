City to add security cameras at 2 Beaumont hike and bike trails

Cameras will be installed at Gulf Terrace and Folsom Hike and Bike trails after several reports of smash and grabs in the parking lots.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Two hike and bike trails in the City of Beaumont will get some added security in the form of surveillance cameras.

The Beaumont City Council plans to move forward with security cameras at the two popular hike and bike trails.

Leaders will start with the Gulf Terrace and then the Folsom Hike and Bike trails after several reports of smash and grabs in their parking lots.

City manager Kyle Hayes says the next spot on the list to consider for cameras would be Klein Park located off North Major Drive.

But why is there such a push for the increased security? It’s called smash and grab, the most frequent crime happening at The Gulf Terrace and Folsom Hike Bike Trails.

City Councilman Mike Getz said, combined, at the two trails' parking lots, there were 31 car break-ins from January 1 to December 15 last year.

Getz says the city is going with a high-tech option of four directional HD cameras to setup in the parking lots, hoping to stop criminals in their tracks.



Getz has been working closely with Beaumont Police on this issue, and he said the cameras came highly recommended from the police department.

"It just doesn't take much to crouch down behind a car, wait for the owner to leave and get out on the trail,” Getz said. “And then as soon as their out of sight break the glass and then hightail it out of here."

Councilman Getz estimates it will take about two months to get them installed.

Even if the cameras are added, Getz said everyone should remain vigilant and follow good safety guidelines.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.