Child shot Saturday in Beaumont's South End, shooting was 'not accidental,' chief says

The child is expected to survive.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating after a child was shot Saturday.

It happened in the 4300 block of Fonville Avenue in the South Park area, Beaumont Police Chief Jimmy Singletary confirmed with 12News. Chief Singletary said the shooting was not an accident.

The child received non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to survive, according to Officer Haley Morrow. The identity and age of the child are currently unknown.

At this time, it is unclear what led to the shooting or how many were involved in it, but police are expected to release more information on the shooting soon.

This is a developing story. We will update this article as information comes in.

