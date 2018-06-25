FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – A child was among four victims in a home invasion in Fort Bend County overnight.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to an urgent care center on FM 1464 in Richmond where the victims were taken after the home invasion.

Deputies have not yet confirmed the details or location of the home invasion, but a 7-year-old child was reportedly put in hot water during the attack. There were three other people in the home at the time, including an adult male who appeared to be bloody.

Two people were taken from the urgent care center to the hospital.

The sheriff is expected to release more information later in the morning Monday.

